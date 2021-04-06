‘Poet-Tree Installation’ underway in Fairport

Through the end of April, select trees in the village of Fairport’s urban forest are providing backdrops to uplifting and inspiring poetry for the “2021 Poet-Tree Installation.”

Many of the poems were authored by juniors at Fairport High School. Others are from the broader Fairport community both past and present, including poet Ina Chilson (1871-1965). Some poems are from across the published world.

The installation of 45 poems, presented by the Fairport Village Tree Board, can be found along the east and west canal path and on both sides of North Main Street. Email fairportpoettree@gmail.com for information.