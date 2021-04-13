Webster photographer wins DEC’s Arbor Day contest

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Basil Seggos, commissioner of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, named Dave Marshall, of Webster, as the winner of this year’s Arbor Day Artwork Contest.

The annual contest accepts artwork and photography submissions of trees in the state. The winning design is featured on the state's official Arbor Day poster, and is selected by a committee of representatives from DEC, New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, International Paper, Empire State Forest Products Association and the New York State Arborist Association.

"Over the past year, all of us have been reminded how important trees and green spaces are to our mental and physical well-being,” Seggos said. “This Arbor Day, DEC encourages all New Yorkers to celebrate the trees in their communities. Whether visiting the backyard, local park or nearby state forest, I encourage you to safely get outside to appreciate the countless benefits urban and rural trees provide us. Congratulations to Dave Marshall for taking this year's honor in capturing the beauty and magnificence of New York's trees.”

Marshall's design stood out among 324 submissions for capturing the charismatic and inspirational qualities of trees. Posters are available at regional DEC Forestry offices.

The annual Arbor Day Poster Contest is announced each September and runs through December. Those interested in participating in the 2022 contest can visit dec.ny.gov for information.