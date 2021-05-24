RMSC to host eclipse viewing stations

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER MUSEUM & SCIENCE CENTER

There will be a deep partial solar eclipse on June 10, and the Rochester Museum & Science Center will host sunrise viewings to mark the occasion.

All are invited to join RMSC staff members and volunteers from the Astronomy Section, Rochester Academy of Science for free, eye-safe viewing with projected images of the eclipse at Hamlin Beach State Park in Parking Area 4 and Martin Road Park, 1344 Martin Road, Rush.

When the sun rises at 5:31 a.m., it will appear as a crescent because most of it will be hidden by the new moon. For Rochester, the eclipse will reach maximum at 5:38 a.m. when 78% of the sun is hidden. The moon slowly will uncover the sun and the eclipse will end at 6:37 a.m.

The eclipse can be viewed, with eye protection, anywhere in the region where the ENE horizon (58 degrees) is visible. RMSC recommends checking rmsc.org/eclipse on June 9 for information regarding weather conditions. Visitors should arrive before sunrise.