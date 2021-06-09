Master Gardeners to hold annual plant sale

COURTESY OF CORNELL COOPERATIVE EXTENSION OF MONROE COUNTY

The annual plant sale hosted by the Master Gardeners of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County, 2449 St. Paul Blvd., Rochester, will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26.

The sale will offer house plants, tree seedlings, shrubs, perennials, herbs and annuals. All plants will be tagged with the plant name. Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions about mature plant size, site considerations or other concerns for plants.

Free parking is available behind the office. Cash, check and most major credit cards are accepted. CCE Monroe staff will be on-site to answer questions about programming such as Natural Resources, Agriculture, 4-H and Nutrition.