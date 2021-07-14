Alpine Adventure Zone opens at Northampton Park

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The Monroe County Parks Department recently cut the ribbon on the Alpine Adventure Zone at Northampton Park in the town of Ogden.

“Our county parks have seen a dramatic increase in usage over the last 18 months, as more people want to get outside and enjoy time with family and friends in a safe and healthy way,” County Executive Adam Bello said. “The Alpine Adventure Zone takes elements of our other popular natural playgrounds and brings them closer to our westside Monroe County residents. This unique play area gives children the opportunity for exploration, discovery, creativity and active play, and fits in perfectly with our current layout.”

The Alpine Adventure Zone is the fourth of the woodland playgrounds in Monroe County Parks, with others located at Abraham Lincoln, Highland and Seneca Park Zoo. It features tunnels, tree forts, swings and balance elements, and contains over 100 tons of boulders and logs that are mostly white oak and locust from trees located in county parks. These species of tree were chosen because of their durability and rot resistance compared to other tree species.

The play area was designed and installed by Parks staff. It provides an opportunity for children to run, jump, climb, balance, swing and use their imaginations in ways traditional playgrounds don’t offer. Children of all ages and abilities are able to enjoy different stations within the playground.

“Outside of Springdale Farm, Northampton Park has not seen many changes in the last few decades,” Parks director Patrick Meredith said. “As the Parks team was assessing our parks and facilities last year, we made a conscious decision to give this park as much attention as those more centrally located within the county. Opportunity knocked for Northampton when we had to begin dismantling part of the Adventure Zone at Seneca Park Zoo to make room for construction activities related to the Trailside Café. So, this is truly a win-win for our community.”

Northampton Park has hiking, bridle and cross-country ski trails, as well as a downhill ski slope, model airplane field, playground equipment, soccer fields and a Scout/youth camping area. The 973-acre park, located in the towns of Sweden and Ogden, also offers two lodges that are available for rent. Horseback riding is permitted.