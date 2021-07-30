Seneca Park Zoo announces summer ZooBrew dates

COURTESY OF SENECA PARK ZOO

The Seneca Park Zoo Society will host its happy hour event, ZooBrew, on Aug. 13 and Sept. 10 to raise funds for elephant conservation.

Attendees ages 21 and older can enjoy live music, animal experiences, cash beer and wine bars, and food while exploring Seneca Park Zoo, 2222 St. Paul St., Rochester. ZooBrew starts at 5:30 p.m. and gates close at 7:30 p.m. Guests can stroll the full zoo until 9 p.m.

Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the gate. This year, the Society set a $5,000 goal for each event to save elephants from extinction. Since 2014, ZooBrew has raised more than $55,000. Visit senecaparkzoo.org/zoobrew for information.