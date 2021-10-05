2021 Erie Canalway Photo Contest winners announced

COURTESY OF ERIE CANALWAY NATIONAL HERITAGE CORRIDOR

Judges have selected 12 photographs that represent the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor for the organization’s 16th annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest.

Winners were picked from a group of more than 300 entries.

“These remarkable images showcase the beauty, history and diversity of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor,” said Bob Radliff, executive director. “They remind us that the New York State Canal System is a national treasure worthy of preservation and celebration.”

Winning images can be viewed at eriecanalway.org and will be featured in the 2022 Erie Canalway calendar, which will be available for free at libraries, visitor centers and by request starting in December.

Winners hail from across the Corridor and include images taken in all seasons. They were judged in four categories: Classic Canal, Canal Communities, Along the Trail and On the Water.

Classic Canal: “Heaven Splits” (Adams Basin) by Joe Pompili, of Spencerport, first place; “Lock 56” (Lyons) by Cory Reynolds, of Lyons, second place; and “Fall Colors” (Lockport) by Jeff Tracy, of Lockport, third place.

Canal Communities: “Canal Evening” (Pittsford) by Christopher Cove, of Pittsford, first place; “Hope” (Brockport) by Kyle Preston, of Holley, second place; and “Blanket of White” (Pittsford) by Gary Eisenhart, of Pittsford, third place.

Along the Trail: “Room for More” (Tribes Hill) by Stefanie Obkirchner, of Amsterdam, first place; “Medina Falls Sunrise” (Medina) by Neil Ferguson, of North Tonawanda, second place; and “Finding True North” (Amsterdam) by Adam Fine, of Liverpool, third place.

On the Water: “Winter Sunset” (Ganargua Creek) by Susan Lynch, of Lyons, first place; “Lil Diamond III” (Herkimer) by Cliff Oram, of Ilion, second place; and “Fall Crew” (Pittsford) by Christopher Cove, of Pittsford, third place.

“I applaud the deserving winners of the Erie Canalway’s annual photo contest who each uniquely captured the natural beauty of this iconic waterway,” said Brian Stratton, director of the NYS Canal Corporation. “The Erie Canal’s history has been well-documented for centuries through images and photography. These photos will serve not only as a reminder of the canal’s great presence in our state, but also of the timelessness of the Erie Canal and its past, present and future legacy.”

Honorable mention went to “Erie Traveler” (Lockport) by Bruce Aikin, of Newfane; “Kayaking on the Old Erie Canal” (Macedon) by Keith Boas, of Fairport; “Camillus Erie Canal Park” (Camillus) and “Nine Mile Creek Aqueduct” (Camillus) by Marcia Bower, of Syracuse; “Indian Castle Church” (St. Johnsville) by Joe Carey, of Syracuse; “One Main Street” (Brockport) by Josephine Cicchinelli-Matela, of Brockport; Eisenhart’s “Days End” (Pittsford); Ferguson’s “Reflections” (North Tonawanda); “Aqueduct Ruins” (Schoharie Crossing) by Theresa Fiacchi, of Canajoharie; “Great Egret” (Cohoes) by Denise Hackert-Stoner, of Loudonville; Preston’s “Sunrise in Brockport” (Brockport); and “Bridge Over the Canal at Sunset” (Genesee Valley Park) by Vicki Vallone, of Webster.