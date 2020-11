Here’s Redmann! This handsome guy was found sitting in the street looking lost. The neighbors reported his owners had moved and left him. He is very busy, good natured and he even fetches!

Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester, is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays by appointment. Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.