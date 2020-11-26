Pet Adoption Network: Maja

Maja is a sweet, medium-hair tabby with a gorgeous fluffy tail. She came to her foster home from a life as a stray. She is friendly and loving, and has adjusted to indoor living very well. She is OK with other kitties and just wants a home to call her own.

Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester, is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays by appointment. Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.