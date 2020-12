Gizmo is about 3 years old, and was rescued with her sister and mom. She wouldn’t mind being adopted with her mom, in particular. She welcomes any human attention. Gizmo could benefit from a diet and exercise program, but there’s more of her to love!

Call 585-338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information. Pet Adoption Network is located at 4261 Culver Road in Irondequoit.