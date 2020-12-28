SUBSCRIBE NOW
Finns Automotive raises funds for Guiding Eyes

Beginning in October, Finns Automotive, 45 E. Main St., Webster, started raising money for Guiding Eyes for the Blind. 

Finns donated $10 for each automotive service or repair performed. As of its Nov. 30 deadline, the service center raised $2,850. 

Guiding Eyes puppy raisers Terry and Eileen Matro then matched each person’s donation, bringing the total to $8,550. 

"We totally lucked out,” owner Kevin Finn said. “On the day we were to submit our funds to GEB, I found out there were two people in the area willing to match the funds due to it being #GivingTuesday. I have to thank our customers, as well as the Webster community.”

Guiding Eyes is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Yorktown Heights that breeds and trains dogs for people who are blind and visually impaired. Visit guidingeyes.org for information.

