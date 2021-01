Chester is so lovable! He is such a long cat that when he greets you at the door and reaches up, he’s at your waist.

Chester is extremely gentle and good with gentle children and adults. He purrs from his toes to his chest. He was abandoned by his previous owners.

Contact Pet Adoption Network at 585-338-9175, info@petadoptionnetwork.org or petadoptionnetwork.org for information.