Pet Adoption Network: Walter

Walter is a lucky guy. He was rescued just in time. The dog collar that was on him was very close to cutting into his skin. The tight fit was affecting his breathing.

He is a very nice guy. We suspect he has been out on his own for some time. Walter can be nervous around indoor loud noises and dogs. Stray cats spend their days avoiding confusion and activity, so a quiet home would be great. He is very sweet and affectionate. He follows his foster mom everywhere.

Contact Pet Adoption Network at 585-338-9175, info@petadoptionnetwork.org or petadoptionnetwork.org for information.