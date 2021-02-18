Pet Adoption Network: Daffodil

Daffy is a pretty little purr ball and a very good mixer with other cats. She wants to be in on everything that’s going on. She plays with everything, can’t keep the pens on the desk!

She’s a sneezy one, might always be, but we are trying an antiviral prescription for that. She should only be with other cats who have their vaccines up to date.

Contact Pet Adoption Network at 585-338-9175, info@petadoptionnetwork.org or petadoptionnetwork.org for information.