Pet Adoption Network: Maggie

Maggie is a bit shy. She loves to be petted, but needs time to get to know you first. It would be wonderful if she could be adopted with her sister, Molly, or Mia, her mom. Maggie benefits with their confidence.

This pretty girl needs some patience and understanding. A home without young kids or dogs would be best.

Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester, is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Call 585-338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.