Perinton rabies clinic slated for June 12

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The town of Perinton will hold a free rabies immunization clinic in partnership with Monroe County and Fairport Animal Hospital from 9 a.m. to noon June 12 at the Department of Public Works, 100 Cobb’s Lane, Fairport.

Town Clerk Jen West and her staff will be on-hand to help Perinton and Fairport dog-owners obtain a new dog license or renewal, as required by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. Dog licensing ensures that pets are vaccinated and can be quickly reunited with their owners should they become lost.

Health officials and state law require up-to-date rabies vaccinations to prevent the transmission of rabies from a pet that came in contact with a rabid animal to a person that subsequently touches them.

Pet owners will stay in their car until it is time for their pet to be immunized at the drive-thru clinic. Call 585-223-5115 for an appointment.