Josie was found living in a hole in the side of a garage, having had several litters of kittens before she came to the shelter. She is a pretty, sweet, gentle girl who craves attention. She needs someone to spoil her rotten. A home without dogs probably would be best.

Contact Pet Adoption Network at 585-338-9175, info@petadoptionnetwork.org or petadoptionnetwork.org for information.