Picnic was rescued by a member of Pet Adoption Network who found her wandering around a park. She was adopted, but her owner is ill and can no longer care for her.

Picnic is friendly and likes to socialize. She recently had her summer haircut; she is a semi-long haired girl. Picnic needs a second chance at a good home.

Call 585-338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.