COURTESY OF PET ADOPTION NETWORK

Sebastian was found along a country road in the pouring rain. He was so scared. He's doing well and is gentle, but he needs some confidence building.

Sebastian needs a home that will give him some time to relax and learn what a loving home is.

Contact Pet Adoption Network at 585-338-9175, info@petadoptionnetwork.org or petadoptionnetwork.org for information.