COURTESY OF PET ADOPTION NETWORK

Forrest was found living under a porch, depending on a kind person to leave him food. A neighbor reportedly left him last year when they moved.

Forrest is a handsome, great guy with lots of personality and affection. Like most "throwaway cats,” he just needs some time to learn to trust you.

Contact Pet Adoption Network at 585-338-9175, info@petadoptionnetwork.org or petadoptionnetwork.org for information.