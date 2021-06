COURTESY OF PET ADOPTION NETWORK

Diamond is a jewel! She is such a beautiful young girl with a charming personality. She was rescued from the street, along with her kittens.

The babies are spoken for; now, it's Diamond’s turn to shine and find a loving home. She is a petite girl, mostly white with calico markings.

Contact Pet Adoption Network at 585-338-9175, info@petadoptionnetwork.org or petadoptionnetwork.org for information.