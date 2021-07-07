Webster Library collecting pet items

COURTESY OF WEBSTER PUBLIC LIBRARY

Webster Public Library, 980 Ridge Road, is partnering with Operation Freedom Ride Inc. by collecting donations for underfunded rescues and shelters through August.

Each donation will earn a kernel of food in the library’s dog dish on the bulletin board outside the Children’s Room.

Needed items include Advantage, Frontline or Sentry medications for cats and dogs; Benebones; Diamond puppy or adult dry dog food; Friskies wet pate cat food; IAMS dry cat and kitten food; medium and large Kongs; peanut butter SmartBones SmartSticks; powdered kitten milk replacement and kitten bottles; Scoop Away/Tidy Cats/Wegmans clumping kitty litter, as well as litter boxes; and tarps measuring 8-by-11 feet. Fabric and rope toys will not be accepted.

Operation Freedom Ride seeks to rescue homeless dogs and cats, and find them adopters in New York. Visit operationfreedomride.com for information.