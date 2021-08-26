Pet Adoption Network: Danielle
COURTESY OF PET ADOPTION NETWORK
Danielle has had a long road to happiness. After coming to Pet Adoption Network with a serious wound due to neglect, she was healed and adopted. Her new owner suddenly died after two years, leaving her alone in the apartment, homeless again.
She needs a forever home. Dani would do best in a quiet, patient, single pet home. She’ll need time to bond with another person.
Call 585-338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.