COURTESY OF PET ADOPTION NETWORK

Danielle has had a long road to happiness. After coming to Pet Adoption Network with a serious wound due to neglect, she was healed and adopted. Her new owner suddenly died after two years, leaving her alone in the apartment, homeless again.

She needs a forever home. Dani would do best in a quiet, patient, single pet home. She’ll need time to bond with another person.

Call 585-338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.