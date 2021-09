COURTESY OF PET ADOPTION NETWORK

Ernie was rescued from a city house with many cats and kittens. What a handsome guy! He’s very cat-friendly and loves people. His vet work is completed.

Pet Adoption Network, 4262 Culver Road, is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Call 585-338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.