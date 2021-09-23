Pet Adoption Network: Sebastian

COURTESY OF PET ADOPTION NETWORK

This handsome dude is ready for his new home. Sebastian has a sad back story, but has come a long way. He’s done well in his foster home, seeking and accepting attention.

Sebastian may have been abused, as he sometimes flinches when someone reaches for him. He is never aggressive. He needs patience and love, and is so worth it.

Contact Pet Adoption Network at 585-338-9175, info@petadoptionnetwork.org or petadoptionnetwork.org for information.