Pet costume contest returning to CountryMax Henrietta

CountryMax Henrietta, 4575 W. Henrietta Road, will hold its in-person Halloween pet costume contest on Oct. 23.

Registration starts at 9 a.m., with judging at 10 a.m. Pets and their owners will compete for $100 gift cards in four categories: multiple pets, pop culture, pet and owner combo, and Judges’ Award. The “Best Overall” winner will walk away with $300 cash.

“People really love it,” store manager Tayler Conrow-DeMinck said. “Not just kids. We get a lot of serious pet owners who go all out with their pet costumes each year.”

Those wanting to participate in the online contest can bring their pet to any store, take a photo against the Pet Costume Contest backdrop and send their entry to countrymax.com/pet-costume-contest by Oct. 31. Online voting will determine which four pet photos advance to the championship round on the CountryMax Facebook page.