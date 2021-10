COURTESY OF PET ADOPTION NETWORK

Meet Possum! This 16-week-old kitten is ready for a loving home. He was a stray, eating with a group of feral cats. He is the sweetest kitty around. He purrs when he sees you.

Contact Pet Adoption Network at 585-338-9175, info@petadoptionnetwork.org or petadoptionnetwork.org for information.