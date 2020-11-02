Irondequoit Bay Outlet Bridge opens to traffic

The Irondequoit Bay Outlet Bridge is open to vehicular traffic and will remain in place through March 31, 2021.

Located on the north end of Irondequoit Bay, the IBOB connects Culver Road in Irondequoit to Lake Road in Webster. The seasonal swing bridge is designed to span the outlet for vehicular traffic during the winter months.

The Monroe County Department of Transportation maintains and operates the bridge. The bridge-use schedule is set in accordance with permits issued by the U.S. Coast Guard. Visit monroecounty.gov/dot-bridgeops for information.