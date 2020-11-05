FIRE CALLS

Monroe County Post

The Bushnell’s Basin Fire Department responded to 38 calls for assistance in October 2020.

Oct. 1: Automatic alarm on Sully’s Trail, smoke in house from electrical problem on Old Stonefield Way and natural gas leak on Pittsford-Victor Road.

Oct. 3: Burned out fan motor on Eastview Mall Drive and house fire on Turk Hill Road.

Oct. 5: Carbon monoxide alarm on Pittsford-Victor Road and automatic alarm on Cressier Court.

Oct. 6: Carbon monoxide detector activated on Mill Valley Road and natural gas leak on Cambric Circle.

Oct. 7: Smoke detector activated on Bending Oak Drive.

Oct. 8: Emergency medical services on Laird Lane.

Oct. 9: Motor vehicle accident with injuries on westbound Interstate 490.

Oct. 10: Reported car fire on eastbound Interstate 490 and motor vehicle accident on Pittsford-Victor Road.

Oct. 11: Forcible entry on Sandle Drive.

Oct. 12: Truck into pole with the pole and wires down on state Route 96.

Oct. 14: Leaves burning on Blackwatch Trail.

Oct. 16: Natural gas odor on Sully’s Trail and assist resident on Ayrault Road.

Oct. 17: Motor vehicle accident on eastbound Interstate 490 and emergency medical services on westbound Interstate 490.

Oct. 19: Motor vehicle accident on state Route 96 at Interstate 490.

Oct. 20: Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Kreag Road and child locked in car on Park Road.

Oct. 21: Fill in at quarters while Fishers worked a motor vehicle accident and emergency medical services on Ayrault Road.

Oct. 23: Smoke in area on Selborne Chase.

Oct. 24: Electrical problem on Red Barn Circle and limbs on wires on Harvest Road.

Oct. 25: Reported fire on Blackwatch Trail.

Oct. 27: Automatic alarm on Moseley Road.

Oct. 28: Automatic alarm on Lancashire Way, natural gas leak on Pittsford-Victor Road and automatic alarm on Lake Lacoma Drive.

Oct. 29: Automatic alarm on Lancashire Way and emergency medical services on Kreag Road.

Oct. 31: Emergency medical services on Park Road and automatic alarm on Smethwick Court.