Park Police announce snowmobile course

The New York State Park Police will hold a snowmobile safety certification class for youth from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5 in the office at Hamlin Beach State Park.

State law requires all youth ages 10-18 to have a snowmobile safety certificate to operate a snowmobile alone anywhere other than family-owned or -leased land. Youth who complete the training and pass the exam will receive their certification.

Students should bring a bag lunch for the course. Call 585-658-4692 to register.