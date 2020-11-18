FIRE CALLS

Monroe County Post

The West Webster Fire District responded to a heater on fire at Klem and Whiting roads on Nov. 17.

The district chief arrived with a working fire in a 2-1/2 story, detached garage formerly used as an agricultural building. The fire was brought under control and no injuries occurred at the scene.

WWFD was assisted at the scene by the Northeast Joint Fire District, Ridge Culver Fire District, Brighton Fire District and St. Paul Boulevard Fire District. Mutual aid fill-ins were provided by the East Rochester Fire Department and Penfield Fire District.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.