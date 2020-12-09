Webster PD joins Teamsters Union

Officers, sergeants, lieutenants and investigators of the Webster Police Department PBA recently voted in favor of joining Teamsters Local 118.

Recognizing the increasing pressures on public sector funding and other variables that may impact employment, PBA leadership sought options that would enhance the representation and advocacy of the 32 sworn officers of the department.

“Joining Teamsters Local 118 just makes sense,” PBA President Sean Walsh said. “The depth in resources, knowledge and experience gives us the confidence we need to focus on public safety while knowing that our interests as employees are protected.”

Teamsters Local 118 Law Enforcement Division represents members working in various positions within public safety.