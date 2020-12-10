FIRE CALLS: Bushnell's Basin

The Bushnell’s Basin Fire Department responded to 37 calls for assistance in November 2020.

Nov. 1: Power lines down in backyard on Hunters Run.

Nov. 2: Motor vehicle accident on Pittsford-Palmyra Road.

Nov. 3: Working house fire on Cambric Circle, emergency medical services on Kreag Road, emergency medical services on Ayrault Road and vehicle fire on Interstate 490.

Nov. 4: Motor vehicle accident on Pittsford-Victor Road and assist resident on Pittsford-Victor Road.

Nov. 5: Reported basement fire on Bridgewood Drive and vehicle into a building on Pittsford-Victor Road.

Nov. 6: Motor vehicle accident on Pittsford-Palmyra Road.

Nov. 7: House fire on Pebble Hill Road.

Nov. 8: Automatic alarm on Briggsboro Lane and unauthorized burning on Mattock Place.

Nov. 10: Reported car fire on Interstate 490.

Nov. 11: Automatic alarm on Pittsford-Victor Road and automatic alarm on Pittsford-Victor Road.

Nov. 12: Emergency medical services on Smallwood Drive.

Nov. 14: Automatic alarm on Briggsboro Lane and recreational fire on Hunters Run.

Nov. 15: Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Pittsford-Palmyra Road and carbon monoxide incident on Ambleside Drive.

Nov. 16: Power line down on Arrowhead Road and trash fire on Matthew Drive.

Nov. 18: Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 490, automatic alarm on Lancashire Way and natural gas leak on Warwick Drive.

Nov. 22: Standby at Fishers Fire Department and structure fire on High Street.

Nov. 23: Standby at East Rochester Fire Department.

Nov. 26: Oven fire on Benedict Road and automatic alarm on Lancashire Way.

Nov. 27: Smoke in the house on Broken Hill Road and emergency medical services on Bittersweet Road.

Nov. 30: Working house fire on Red Maple Drive, emergency medical services on Moseley Road and automatic alarm on Rollingwood Drive.