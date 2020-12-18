USPS customers asked to clear snow, ice

The U.S. Postal Service is asking customers to clear snow and ice from walkways, driveways, porches and areas around the mailbox to help mail carriers deliver to western New York homes and businesses.

“Slips, trips and falls continue to be the most frequent type of injury sustained by our carriers,” Western NY District manager Gary Vaccarella said. “As winter conditions worsen, so do the number of accidents. By simply clearing the way, customers help reduce the risk.”

The Western NY District covers ZIP codes beginning with 140 through 149.