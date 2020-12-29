Police reform survey open to Greece residents

Supervisor Bill Reilich and the Greece Town Board invite area residents to participate in the state-mandated Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative survey, which is available until Jan. 16.

The survey was launched as a way to open the process at a time when groups and gatherings are prohibited due to COVID restrictions.

The New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, an executive order signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, requires local police agencies to develop a plan that reinvents and modernizes police strategies and programs in their community based on community input. Each agency’s reform plan must address policies, procedures, practices and deployment, including use of force.

Each local government must convene stakeholders for a fact-based and honest dialogue about the needs of their community.

The charge of each local committee is to review the needs of the community served by its police agency, evaluate the police agency’s current policies and practices, establish policies or recommend adjustments to current policies that allow police to effectively and safely perform their duties, develop policy recommendations resulting from this review, offer a plan for public comment, present the plan to the local legislative body to ratify or adopt it, and certify adoption of the plan to the state budget director on or before April 1.

The town of Greece formed a Police Reform and Reinvention Committee last September to perform the above duties. This committee is composed of members and leaders of the police, members of the community, members of the nonprofit and faith-based community, the local office of the district attorney, the local public defender and local elected officials.

The committee will meet regularly through March to identify top policing concerns in Greece, review policies and procedures associated with those concerns, and hear from community members and professionals about policing in the town. The information received from the surveys will help this group address areas of concern as they work to formulate a plan for submission.

“I have appointed Jason Helfer to serve as our liaison,” Reilich said. “Jason will be charged with collecting and sharing information as is gathered from the survey, mediate overall discussions at the meetings and work with the Town Board team throughout the process. He will be the point of contact for the town of Greece.”

Visit surveymonkey.com/r/9CB5B57 to access the survey. The identity of each respondent will be confidential; however, the information and responses of course will be shared with the committee so they can use it as a basis for consideration.