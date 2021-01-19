Brighton PD seeking community input

The Brighton Police Department is encouraging community members to share their input during the town's police reform planning efforts.

Police Chief David Catholdi and the Center for Public Safety Initiatives, housed in the Rochester Institute of Technology Department of Criminal Justice, developed a community survey for Brighton community members and anyone else who has interacted with BPD.

The electronic survey is available at facebook.com/brightonpolicedepartment and townofbrighton.org until Feb. 6. Once the survey ends, CPSI will complete the analysis and share the findings with the community.

Visit bit.ly/2LO1H5t to access the survey.