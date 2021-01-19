Flood mitigation efforts start at West Point Marina

The New York State Department of State recently announced that construction is underway at West Point Marina in Greece, one of the town’s 11 Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative projects.

The $548,091 REDI Grant-funded project will help protect West Point Marina, also known as Braddock Bay Marina, from future flooding and ensure continuous recreational opportunities.

During high water periods, the seawall is submerged completely and the fuel pump becomes exposed to standing water. Wave action during these periods threatens to damage the pump and creates a hazardous flooding condition.

This project includes flood mitigation measures such as raising the existing seawall to above flood level, relocating the fuel pump landward, installing and connecting a new sewer line to meet the existing line, and relocating sidewalks.