Defensive driving available for Greece residents

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Town-sponsored, DMV-approved defensive driving courses are scheduled for Greece residents each month starting in July.

Each course will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 13-15, Aug.17-19, Sept. 21-23, Oct. 12-14, Nov. 16-18 and Dec. 14-16 at Greece Town Hall, 1 Vince Tofany Blvd.

Those interested in registering can visit greeceny.gov for information. Registration is submitted through the Greece Community Center. Courses cost $18. Call 585-723-2425 for information.