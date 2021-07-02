CWD students graduate from CDL training class

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and representatives from the Monroe 2-Orleans BOCES Center for Workforce Development recognized its newest commercial driver’s license training class.

Eight graduates completed the course and, after taking a road test in July, will fill a crucial workforce need.

“The availability of workers with CDLs is important for the ecosystem of the Monroe County economy,” Bello said. “I want to congratulate the graduates for taking the initiative to complete the training class as it not only helps our region as a whole, but it diversifies their talents as individual workers. I hope to see even higher enrollment numbers for the class this fall.”

Graduates received their certificates at the Gates Chili Central School District Transportation Building. Gates Chili provided a school bus for hands-on driving experience as part of the class and hosted the graduates for an in-person tour at the transportation facility.

The class represents a workforce development partnership to address a shortage of drivers in the region. Through funding provided by the Monroe County Industrial Development Corp., up to 80% of the program costs were covered for participants. The class, which started in April, is the third CDL class offered through this partnership. Altogether, the program has an 86% employment placement rate in the industry.

“We at the Monroe 2-Orleans BOCES are pleased to have facilitated this exciting opportunity for our students,” Superintendent Jo Anne Antonacci said. “These graduates will fill vital job openings, opening up new doors while also meeting a huge need in our community. We are proud to be a positive force in driving economic development in this region and we thank Monroe County for their continued partnership.”

Another CDL training class will start in September. There is an urgent need for drivers in the field, especially in local and regional driving employers such as bus drivers, medical transport drivers and delivery service drivers. These employment opportunities are both full- and part-time, depending on the preferences of the individual, with benefits offered, as well.

Call 585-349-9100, email cwdinfo@monroe2boces.org or visit monroe2boces.org for information. MCIDC can be reached at mcplanning@monroecounty.gov or 585-753-2000.