Rotary Sunshine Camp awarded Safe Shop certification

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER ROTARY SUNSHINE CAMP

Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp recently received Safe Shop Assured certification at its 157-acre property in Rush.

In addition to the certification, the Sunshine Camp team collaborated with Safe Shop to create a new set of 10 standards that apply specifically to camps. More than 2,500 children with disabilities annually visit the camp, which includes a treehouse, sensory center, archery, boating, fishing, digital photography, nature trails and a climbing wall.

“We provide a unique camping experience for children facing paralysis and other physical challenges, so safety isn’t optional — it’s mandatory,” said Tracey Dreisbach, executive director of Rochester Rotary. “We are proud to have earned the Safe Shop Assured certification and we hope that our work in building a new set of safety standards for camps will help other organizations who share our commitment.”