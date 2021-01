Greece Chamber announces travel opportunities

The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce lined up eight trips in 2021-22 with Collette and Mayflower Cruises & Tours.

Registration is open for Canadian Rockies by Train in June; Yellowstone and Jackson Hole in July; Shades of Ireland in September; Spain and Morocco in October, as well as Peru: From Lima to Lake Titicaca; Christmas on the Danube in November; Imperial Russia in April 2022; and Spectacular Scandinavia in May 2022.

Membership is not required to book group travel on Chamber trips. Call 585-944-5800, email info@greecechamber.org or visit greecechamber.org for information.