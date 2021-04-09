Frontier Airlines announces service to Orlando

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Frontier Airlines will start nonstop service between Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport and Orlando International Airport on May 20.

The nearly three-hour flights will depart from ROC at 12:10 p.m. and Orlando at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Visit flyfrontier.com for tickets.

In response to the ongoing pandemic, ROC continues to take extra precautions to promote health and safety at the airport with the #ReadySetROC initiative.

“Our ongoing #ReadySetROC initiatives include enhanced cleaning, additional hand sanitizing stations, face covering policies, social distancing markers, plastic shields at counters and free masks,” director Andrew Moore said. “As more people get vaccinated and air travel continues to increase, we remain committed to providing all of our travelers a clean, sanitized and safe environment.”