Greece Chamber, Colette announce trip lineup

COURTESY OF GREECE REGIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce and Collette lined up trips to U.S. and international travel destinations departing from the Rochester region in 2022.

“Australia’s Outback to New Zealand’s South Island” offers an optional three-night Fiji extension. Special package pricing and booking bonus for eligible travelers is available through Sept. 16.

“Netherlands, Belgium and France” features the Keukenhof Tulip Festival. Special package pricing and booking bonus for eligible travelers is available through Aug. 27.

Chamber associate and business members are eligible for travel discounts. Call 585-944-5800, email info@greecechamber.org or visit greecechamber.org for information.