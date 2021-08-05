Frontier Airlines starting nonstop service to Miami

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Frontier Airlines will add a new destination from Frederick Douglas-Greater Rochester International Airport on Nov. 4 to Miami International Airport.

“Florida remains the top destination for Monroe County and Finger Lakes region residents,” County Executive Adam Bello said. “The additional nonstop flights to Miami will bring greater access, affordability and convenience to southern Florida. We’re grateful to Frontier Airlines for their investment in the Frederick Douglass-Greater Rochester International Airport and bringing more options to our residents.”

Nonstop service will be available on Thursdays and Sundays. Visit flyfrontier.com for information.