DePrez Travel partnering with Space Perspective

COURTESY OF DEPREZ TRAVEL PARTNERS

Galactic Experiences by DePrez is now an official travel partner of Space Perspective.

Space Perspective's Spaceship Neptune consists of a pressurized capsule propelled by a space balloon and reserve descent system. The flight features a shirt-sleeve environment with reclining seats, champagne and onboard lavatory facilities. Instead of rocketing away from the Earth at high velocity, passengers ascend on a gentle six-hour journey to view the stars and sunrise from above.

“Space companies like these are taking the dream of space travel from science fiction to reality,” CEO Craig Curran said. “As the consumer space race heats up and interest in commercial space travel deepens, we will continue to expand our space offerings.”

Flights are sold out for 2024, but there is still availability for 2025. Visit galacticexperiencesbydeprez.com for information.