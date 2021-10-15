Frontier Airlines starting nonstop service to Tampa

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Frontier Airlines is adding a new destination from the Frederick Douglass-Greater Rochester International Airport with nonstop service to Tampa International Airport in Florida starting Nov. 30.

Flights will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Frontier started service to Orlando International Airport this summer, and will start nonstop service twice a week to Miami International Airport on Nov. 4.

“While Frontier Airlines is new to our region, their popularity and success has rapidly expanded service for our residents to take advantage of and enjoy,” County Executive Adam Bello said. “Whether you are interested in flying to Orlando, Miami or now Tampa, the addition of these nonstop flights gives greater access, affordability and convenience to popular Florida destinations.”

Visit flyfrontier.com for information.