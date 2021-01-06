Union recruiting plumbing, heating apprentices

The Plumbing and Heating Joint Apprenticeship and Training Council, Local Union No. 13, will recruit 10 plumber, 10 steamfitter and 10 HVAC mechanic apprentices starting Feb. 2.

Applications must be completed at Local Union No. 13, 1850 Mount Read Blvd., Rochester, from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. on the first Tuesdays of the month through Jan. 4, 2022.

Applicants ages 18 and older must hold a high school diploma or equivalent; pass a physical exam, drug test and math exam; attest they are physically able to do the work; have a valid driver’s license and reliable transportation; and appear for an interview.

Call 585-338-2360 for information.