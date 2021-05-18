Heritage Christian Services seeking support staff

COURTESY OF HERITAGE CHRISTIAN SERVICES

With the completion of a new neighborhood home in Penfield, Heritage Christian Services needs direct support staff to help adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Twenty people are needed to staff the new home on Jackson Road. This wheelchair-accessible, 24-hour staffed facility will be home to three men and three women.

The agency recently increased its base wages to $15.75 for direct support positions. That increases to $16.25 an hour for weekends and $16.50 for overnights, with an extra $1 per hour at certain locations, plus overtime opportunities.

HCS provides all education and training. Full- and part-time positions are available. Schedules may include evenings, overnights, days and weekends. Visit jobs.heritagechristianservices.org for information.