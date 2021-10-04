Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers recruiting apprentices

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers, Local No. 3 is recruiting eight bricklayer and mason apprentices; four tile setter apprentices; four tile, marble and terrazzo finisher apprentices; and four pointer, caulker and cleaner apprentices until Oct. 3, 2022.

Applications are available at bac3ny.com. Applicants must print the online application and mail it to BAC LU No. 3, 33 Saginaw Drive, Rochester, New York, 14623, or leave it in the drop box. Call 585-641-0750 to receive an application in the mail.

Applicants ages 18 and older must sign an affidavit stating they are able to perform the work required of the trade, pass a physical and drug test, provide their own hand tools and proof of employment authorization to work in the U.S., and have reliable transportation to and from various job sites and required classes.