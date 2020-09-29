Bulletin Board (9/30/20)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30

Wednesday Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 30, Gorham Free Library, 2664 state Route 245, Gorham. Stories, crafts and snacks for children and their families. Theme: “Muddy Messes and Play-Doh Craft.” For information: 585-526-6655.

Outdoor Toddler Time: 11 a.m. Sept. 30, Clifton Springs Library, 4 Railroad Ave., Clifton Springs. For ages 18 months-3 years. Registration required. For information: cliftonspringslibrary.com or 315-462-7371.

Parkinson’s Support Group of the Finger Lakes: 1 p.m. Sept. 30 via Zoom. Jennifer Phillips will present “Music and the Brain.” Call 585-396-1448 to register. For information: 585-624-1448.

THURSDAY, OCT. 1

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1, Victor Fire Hall, 34 Maple Ave., Victor. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Facebook Kids Fairytale Yoga: 11 a.m. Oct. 1, Clifton Springs Library, 4 Railroad Ave., Clifton Springs. For information: cliftonspringslibrary.com or 315-462-7371.

Stroke Support Group: 1 p.m. Oct. 1 via Zoom. For those who experienced a stroke, and their loved ones and caregivers. Registration required. For information: sarah.gallagher@thompsonhealth.org or 585-396-6965.

FRIDAY, OCT. 2

Coffee Hour on the Patio: 10 a.m. Oct. 2, Clifton Springs Library, 4 Railroad Ave., Clifton Springs. For information: cliftonspringslibrary.com or 315-462-7371.

SATURDAY, OCT. 3

Yard sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 3, East Bloomfield Historical Society, 8 South Ave., East Bloomfield. Bloomfield Garden Club’s perennial and succulent sale runs from 9 a.m. to noon.

Harvest Celebration: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 3, The Milk Pail, 1099 County Road 7, Shortsville. Meet farmers, beekeepers and Dairy Princesses while enjoying local produce, a corn maze, baked goods and flower crafts. Visit facebook.com/TheMilkPail.WillowBendFarms for information.

LGBTQ Historic Walking Tour: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 via Zoom. Bob Osborne and Larry Fine held the first meeting of the University of Rochester’s Gay Liberation Front on this day in 1970. The virtual tour will cover how the Speakers Bureau and Empty Closet started, as well as the harassment by students and administration toward LGBTQ students on the River Campus and Eastman School of Music. Tour replayed at 7 p.m. Visit landmarksociety.org to register.

Drive-in Movie: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3, Wood Library, 134 N. Main St., Canandaigua. Film: “Onward” (G). Reservations required. Free. For information: woodlibrary.org or 585-394-1381.

SUNDAY, OCT. 4

Kayak, Bike and Pole with Us: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 4, Erie Canal Boat Co., 7 Liftbridge Lane, Fairport. Hosted by Safe at Home Physical Therapy. Rental fees apply for kayaks and bikes. Visit conta.cc/2G6PLIW for information.

Paws for Fall Celebration and Festival: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 4, Happy Tails Animal Shelter, 2976 County Road 48, Canandaigua. Hosted by the Ontario County Humane Society. Enjoy pumpkin decorating, face painting and zoo animals. Masks required. Do not bring pets. Free. For information: 585-396-4590.

Yates/FLX Out of the Darkness Experience: 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 4, Keuka Lake State Park, 3560 Pepper Road, Bluff Point. This distanced and virtual walk seeks to reduce the stigma around mental health and support suicide prevention. Free. Call 315-521-905, email bdgblack@gmail.com or visit afsp.org/YatesCo for information.

MONDAY, OCT. 5

Balance Strength and Boxing: 9 to 9:45 a.m. Oct. 5, Safe at Home Physical Therapy, 1290 Blossom Drive, Suite B, Victor. Sample a workout that will help build strength, balance and maximize mobility. Free. Visit conta.cc/2G6PLIW for information.

Breast cancer screenings: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Canandaigua VA Medical Center, 400 Fort Hill Ave., Canandaigua. For women ages 40 and older who have not been screened in the past year. Appointments required. Free. For information: pink.rochesterregional.org or 585-922-7465.

COVID fall food distribution: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5, Boys & Girls Club of Geneva, 160 Carter Road, Geneva. For Ontario County residents. Boxes of dairy, cooked meat and produce will be distributed to households on a first come, first served basis. Drive-thru format.

Open community meeting: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Little Lakes Community Center, 4705 S. Main St., Hemlock. Learn about the organization, ask questions and make suggestions. For information: littlelakesny.org or 585-367-1046.

TUESDAY, OCT. 6

“White Fragility” group book discussion: 11 a.m. on Tuesdays, Sept. 8-Oct. 6, Victor Farmington Library, 15 W. Main St., Victor. The library is partnering with the Gandhi Institute of Rochester for a five-part discussion series of Robin DiAngelo’s Book.

Caregiver Catharsis: 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. Oct. 6, Safe at Home Physical Therapy, 1290 Blossom Drive, Suite B, Victor. Throw some punches, release some stress and hear tips on how to make caregiving easier. Free. Visit conta.cc/2G6PLIW for information.

